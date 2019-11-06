|
|
V. Jane Breeden
Chillicothe - Velma Jane Breeden, 86, died at 12:30am November 5, 2019, at Valley View Alzheimer's Care Center, Frankfort, following an extended illness.
She was born January 29, 1933, in Laurelville, OH, to the late Charles W. and Helen Violet (Feightner) Lively. On June 28, 1952, she married William J. Breeden, Jr., who preceded her in death on November 6, 2014.
Surviving are her daughters and son-in-law Julie Breeden and Jamie (Mike) Rowe, all of Chillicothe; granddaughters Tiffany Leatherwood and Brittany Rowe; great-grandchildren Andrew Leatherwood and Madison Sheets; a brother Damon Lively, of Circleville; and sisters Lois (Doc) Woods, of Chillicothe and June (Thomas) Haynes, of Kingston. She was predeceased by brothers Paul and Hugh Lively; and sisters Charlotte Saxton and Violet Rister.
Jane had attended Brookside Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher for many years. She was also a longtime Girl Scout Troop leader.
Her funeral service will be held at 11am Monday, November 11, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Hallsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2-4pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either: the , Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215; or the Susan G. Komen-Columbus, 929 Eastwind Dr., Suite 211, Westerville, OH 43081. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019