|
|
Val Gordon Sigler
Chillicothe - Val Gordon Sigler, 86, of Chillicothe, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at home with hospice following a battle with cancer.
He was born January 10, 1933, in Chillicothe, one of four sons born to the late Dr. Blaun Wills and Lillian (Finney) Sigler. On October 29, 1961, he was united in marriage with his loving wife, Beverly Lee (Oney) Sigler, who survives.
Gordon is survived by brother, Robert (Kay) Sigler; children, Dale Sigler, Keith Sigler, Sarita (Lee) Smith, Val B. (Kellee) Sigler, and Jo Ellen (Steve) Seitz, all of Chillicothe; fourteen grandchildren; one step-grandchild; ten great-grandchildren; many nephews, nieces, and numerous other special family members and friends whom he enjoyed.
In addition to his parents, Gordon was also preceded in death by his son, Gordon Harvey; siblings, Bryon Sigler, David Sigler, and half-brother, Russell Higgins Sigler.
Gordon graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1951. He served six years in the United States Navy. During his military service he graduated from radio school at the Naval Base in Norfolk, Virginia. He was employed by the N & W and B & 0 railroads as a telegrapher and switch operator for 38 years.
Gordon had a love for sports, especially tennis. He was the Ross County tennis singles champion for 26 years. In 1983 and 1984 he won the state title. He was a tennis coach, registered basketball official, driver's education instructor, public notary and former president of the Chillicothe Coin Club.
He was also very active with the Boy Scouts of America, receiving many awards including in 2002 the District Award of Merit and in 2016 the Boy Scouts Silver Beaver award, for many years of volunteering. Gordon will be missed by family and friends.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. B. Jay Dailey officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 10 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019