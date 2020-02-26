|
Valerie Stapleton
CHILLICOTHE - Valerie Ann Stapleton, 77, of Chillicothe, died 11:45 pm, February 21, 2020, at Westmoreland Place Nursing Home.
She was born December 31, 1942 in Dayton, OH to the late Ann Turner. Survivors include her children, Donnie (Vonda Yoakem) Stapleton, Rodney (Leona Mullins), Mark (Katherine), and Roibin (Sharon Darst) Jones; grandchildren, Elizabeth Stapleton, Destiny, Victoria, Josh and Travis Jones, Makayla Belcher, Christopher Hasman, Stevii Neumann and Robert Lebow; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Robertson, Aiden Jones, Aubrey Crase, Avery Green; and a brother Darrell.
Valerie was a graduate of Ohio University with a bachelor's degree in fine arts and a minor in psychology. She was an art therapist.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020