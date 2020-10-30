1/1
Veda Mae Brown
1946 - 2020
Veda Mae Brown

Chillicothe - Veda Mae (Willis) Brown, 74, of Chillicothe, passed away Wednesday afternoon, October 28, 2020 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center, following a brief illness.

She was born on July 21, 1946 in Washington CH, Ohio, daughter of the late Willie Daniel and Nellie Mae (Harris) Willis. On May 21, 1966 she married Timothy Anthony Brown, Sr., who preceded her in death on October 17, 2010.

Surviving are her children, Timothy Brown, Jr., Tyrone Brown, Veronica (Tony) Caldwell, and Kelly (John) Bragg; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, Cohen Cherry, and Cameron Brown; her siblings, Bobby Willis, Barbara Bradley, Jeffery Willis, and Tonita (Leroy) Henry; her best friend, Pat Sewards; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Shannon Brown, and her brother Daniel Willis.

Veda attended the Vineyard Church of Columbus. In her free time, she enjoyed working puzzles, workings on adult coloring books, and taking walks outdoors. But her favorite thing in the world was spending time with her family, and she loved her grandchildren dearly.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Haller Funeral Home with Rev. Clifford Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00am until 12:00pm.

Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
