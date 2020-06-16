Vera I. McCorkle
Chillicothe - Vera I. McCorkle, 92, of Chillicothe, went to be with her Lord at 9:28 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 in the Hamden Nursing Home, Hamden, OH.
She was born January 31, 1928, in Ross County to the late George K. and Marie Knadler McCorkle.
She was predeceased by her former husband and father of her children, Willard E. Seymour.
Surviving are children, Allen (Patty) Seymour, Kenneth (Maria) Seymour, Keith (Terri) Seymour, Carolyn (Steve) Harrington, and a daughter-in-law, Fahletta Seymour, all of Chillicothe; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and a great great-grandson and many special family members and friends. She was predeceased by a son, Michael Seymour; brothers, Robert (Bernadine), Melvin, Rockford, Paul, and George Jr. McCorkle; sisters, Barbara Moore, Eunice Beach, Virginia Stratton, Violet Sloan and Theresa Frederick.
Vera was a former employee of the former Chillicothe Golf Club and was a member of High St. CCCU and Walnut St. UMC. Mom enjoyed the laughter and fun of playing games with her family and friends. She enjoyed singing in church and choir.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 -1 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Chillicothe - Vera I. McCorkle, 92, of Chillicothe, went to be with her Lord at 9:28 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 in the Hamden Nursing Home, Hamden, OH.
She was born January 31, 1928, in Ross County to the late George K. and Marie Knadler McCorkle.
She was predeceased by her former husband and father of her children, Willard E. Seymour.
Surviving are children, Allen (Patty) Seymour, Kenneth (Maria) Seymour, Keith (Terri) Seymour, Carolyn (Steve) Harrington, and a daughter-in-law, Fahletta Seymour, all of Chillicothe; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and a great great-grandson and many special family members and friends. She was predeceased by a son, Michael Seymour; brothers, Robert (Bernadine), Melvin, Rockford, Paul, and George Jr. McCorkle; sisters, Barbara Moore, Eunice Beach, Virginia Stratton, Violet Sloan and Theresa Frederick.
Vera was a former employee of the former Chillicothe Golf Club and was a member of High St. CCCU and Walnut St. UMC. Mom enjoyed the laughter and fun of playing games with her family and friends. She enjoyed singing in church and choir.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 -1 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.