Vera M. Edler
1935 - 2020
Vera M. Edler

Chillicothe - Vera M. Edler, 84, of Chillicothe, passed away 10:15 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 in Heartland of Chillicothe.

She was born December 12, 1935 in Chillicothe to the late Pearl and Katherine "Katie" Lowe Whitcomb. On September 27, 1958, she married Leslie R. "Les" Edler who preceded her in death February 22, 2006.

Surviving are children, Steven (Joyce) Edler and Carolyn (Mike) Riffle, both of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Stephanie (Steven) Dunn; Jason Edler, Holly (Cory) Helford, Seth Benner; great-grandchildren, Danielle, Jason, Kailee, Henry and Lucy Mae; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by sisters, Hazel Mesker, Bertha McCray, Betty Holton, Leona, Lydia, and Beulah Whitcomb and Virginia Cunningham; brothers, Leslie "Bud", Arthur, Vernon, and Russell Whitcomb.

Vera was a cook many years for Huntington School. She loved to travel and crochet. She was a member of the Mead Retiree's Club and attended Jefferson Ave. CCU where she sang in the choir. Vera had a loving happy spirit and beautiful smile.

Graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Brian Wisecup officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
