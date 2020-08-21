Verna F. "Vernie" Strausbaugh
Chillicothe - Verna F. "Vernie" Strausbaugh, 82, of Chillicothe, died 8:40 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born January 8, 1938, in Ross County, to the late Beemon and Margaret Congrove Strausbaugh. On March 30, 1959, he married Willie Arlene Diles who died January 26, 1993.
Surviving are daughters, Cindy (Chuck) Schoenholtz and Tina Strausbaugh, both of Chillicothe; granddaughters, Hillary (Jeremy) Townsend and Hannah (Cody) Oates; great grandsons, Christopher, Connor and Carson Townsend; sisters, Patty Wilson, Cherie Stanhope, Shirley Frost, Connie Archer and Deloris (Bob) Fyffe; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Melvin and Joe Strausbaugh.
Vernie retired from Liberty Township.
The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to Adena Hospice, Kelly Wasam, Jessica Myer, Kara Edmiston, and special thanks to Pam Johnson, Kerrie Fields, Cassie Newland and sisters, Cherie Stanhope and Shirley Frost.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Bruce Viar officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
