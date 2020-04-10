|
|
Vesta Robinson Aills
Lucasville - Vesta Juanita Robinson Aills, 85, of Ganderhook Road, Lucasville, Ohio, passed 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in the Pavilion at Piketon.
Vesta was born July 22, 1934 in Greenup, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Edward Broughton and Ethel Mae (Watkins) Broughton Craycraft. On June 15, 1986, she was united in marriage to William Earl Aills, who survives.
Also surviving are four sons, Roger Robinson, Rickey Robinson, Ronald (Tammy) Robinson and Thomas Robinson, three daughters, Teresa (Jerry) Bach, Diana Rose and Patty Robinson, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Bernice Ratliff and Romajean Ellis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Larry joe Robinson, two granddaughters, Brandy Lee Robinson and Vanessa Lynn Robinson, three brothers, and a sister.
Vesta attended Mt. Zion United Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
Private funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Merritt Cemetery with Elder Therman Rigsby officiating. Burial will follow in Merritt Cemetery, Lucasville, Ohio.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020