Vicki A. Gallagher
Chillicothe - Vicki A. Gallagher, 66, of Chillicothe, died 4:07 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born September 12, 1952, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Harold F. and Ruby J. Adkins Ours. On November 7, 1973, she married Robert J. Gallagher who died July 26, 2012.
Surviving are daughters, Bobbi (Jonathon) Olson and Kelly Gallagher, both of Chillicothe; eight grandchildren, Zoey E. Dardinger and Zander Carroll, whom she raised, Brenton, Thomas Gregory, and Zannah Brooklyn Pariscoff, and Kyle, Caylee Mica, and Jonathon Robert Olson; sisters, Mary Jo (Warren) Justice, of Arkansas, Dorothy M. (Vidal M. Villegas, Jr.) Wyeth Ours-Moore, of Missouri, and Cheryl Glodek; a sister-in-law, Teresa Ours, of Chillicothe; and an aunt, Nancy Ours Mecham, of Londonderry. She was predeceased by mother, Ruby Ours; father and stepmother, Harold F. and Naomi Ours; brothers, Gary Sr., Ronald, and Harold Jr. (Kathy) Ours; and a sister Terri Garrett.
Vicki retired from GE Circleville in 2008. She was an avid sewer and crocheter.
Memorial calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME. There will be no funeral service.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 12, 2019