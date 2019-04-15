Services
Chillicothe - Vicki L. May, 63, died April 12, 2019, at Ohio State University Medical Center following an extended illness.

Survivors include her husband, Chuck May; sister Cindy Deeter; and brother Earl Deeter.

Her funeral service will be held at 1pm Wednesday at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-7pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Her online guestbook, video tribute and full obituary are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019
