Victor M. Cardwell Obituary
Frankfort - Victor M. Cardwell, 82, of Frankfort, died at 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his home. He was born on December 16, 1937 in Chillicothe, the son of the late Eagle Marshall and Mabel Geneva Edwards Cardwell. On June 29, 1979 he married the former Thelma Jean Morgan, who survives.

In addition to his wife, Victor is survived by many nieces and nephews throughout the United States. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Donna Cardwell, two sisters, Berneice Schneider, and Nora Ann Cardwell, and two brothers, Lowell Cardwell and Ed "Warren" Cardwell.

Victor was a 1956 graduate of Galatia Community High School, Galatia IL. He worked in the wood yard at Mead Corporation for 46 years and 2 months before he retired. Victor attended Chillicothe Bible Church, and loved gardening, especially tomatoes. Victor served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort with Pastor Ted Alspach officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort where military honors will be accorded. Family and friends can visit with Victor's family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Those who wish, may sign his online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
