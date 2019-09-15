|
Victoria Moore
Chillicothe - Victoria A. Moore, 82, passed away 9/7/2019 from an aggressive cancer. Survived by her husband, Roger M. Moore, daughter, Sheila (Jim) Stearos, granddaughters, Xena and Athena Stearos, and family. Owner of Sewing Central Station and Quick & Good Tax Services, mail closed business inquiries to Victoria Moore, c/o Sheila Stearos, PO Box 25, Chillicothe, OH 45601.
Family, friends, and community are welcome to attend Victoria's Life Celebration at Haller Funeral Home, 9/28/2019, 11-11:30am, with calling hours following until 1:00pm. Upload photos to : bit.ly/VMoore2019. In lieu of flowers, send contributions to Adena Hospice, c/o Adena Health Foundation, 9 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, OH 45601, www.adena.org/foundation. "Remember to Love Each Other" - V. Moore.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Sept. 15 to Sept. 26, 2019