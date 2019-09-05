Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Mary Church
CHILLICOTHE - Victoria Keup Schafer, 44, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly September 2, 2019, while exercising her passion for photography in Hocking Hills State Park.

She is survived by her husband Fritz Schafer, her children, John, Emily, Madelyn, and Grace; her mother, Jennifer Keup, of Cornelius, NC; her father, Rick (Catherine) Keup, of Fripp Island, SC; and a sister, Catherine (Mario) Muth, of Luxembourg.

Victoria attended Parkersburg High School, received her undergraduate degree from Xavier University, and her Masters degree in Labor Relations from the University of Cincinnati.

Owner of Victoria Schafer Photography, she was especially known for her underwater photography, wedding photos, family photos, baby photos, high school seniors, and candid photos of the Fire and Police Departments. She further owned a TSS school and sports photography franchise. She was also the Petland Human Resources Director. She volunteered for "Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep." She enjoyed international travel, time with her family, and volunteered with a large number of local and regional civic organizations.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 2:00 pm Friday at St. Mary Church, Rev. Lawrence Hummer, Celebrant. The Mass will be followed by a gathering of friends at the adjacent Family Life Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Ross Co. Humane Society, 2308A Lick Run Rd., Chillicothe, OH 45601; Junior Achievement of Ross Co., PO Box 359, Chillicothe, OH 45601; or the charity preferred by the donor. Her online memorial register and video tribute are available at www. HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
