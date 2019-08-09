|
Viola Smith
Latham - Viola M. Smith, 95, of Latham, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. Viola was born March 17, 1924 in Marshall, Ohio to the late Leslie Arthur Beeman and Flossie (Entler) Beeman. She grew up in the Red Bridge area near Idaho, Ohio.
Viola graduated from Western High School in the class of 1942. On November 12, 1942 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Homer Dale Smith, or 'Homer D' as she called him. Dale preceded her in death on September 13, 2003. Surviving are four children: Teresa (Bruce) Caldwell of Waverly, Ohio; Dale (Kay) Smith of Kingston, Ohio; Jerry (Phyllis) Smith of Latham, Ohio; and Roger (Nancy) Smith of Williamsburg, Ohio. In addition, Viola was blessed with 10 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Viola spent many years living in the middle of Latham, Ohio. Her home was the gathering place for all the friends of her children. You never knew how many pairs of shoes would be lined up inside the kitchen door when neighborhood kids were visiting. Her many talents included: sewing, cooking, crafting, and caring for her family. She was also active in 4-H, school committees, and community functions. In addition, Viola was an avid Western High School basketball fan, especially when her three boys played. She had sewn a green dress that saw many basketball games as she wore it to all the games. Later she became a Lander basketball fan also as she and Dale traveled to nearly all of Gabby's games as he played college ball. Viola loved her family dearly and always looked forward to family gatherings. As the family grew, she continued to love and enjoy all of the kids and family.
After the children were grown, Viola worked for a tax appraisal company for a number of years where she earned the respect of county auditors in several counties for her work ethic and efficiency. Also during that time, she and Dale loved to travel and enjoyed many trips together.
