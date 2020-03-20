|
|
Violet Maxine Wilson
Leesburg, FL - Feb 21, 1925 - Mar 11, 2020
Violet Maxine Wilson, 95, Leesburg, Florida, passed away on March 11, 2020 at her residence in Leesburg, Florida. Violet had moved to Leesburg, Florida in 2006 from Boca Raton, Florida. She was of the Christian Faith. Violet was a Retired Food Services Employee for the Boca Raton High School in Boca Raton, Florida. She had worked all of her adult life as a Factory Worker, working for Bell Helicopters, National Cash Register Corporation and Red Cross Shoe Company. Violet loved to work and be around people. Her hobbies included being a great cook, gardening and working in her yard. She is pre-ceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Dale Elliott, Clarence Elliott, Willie Elliott and Floyd Elliott; four sisters, Grace Long, Jessie Elliott, Hazel Kretzer and Infant sister W. Jean Elliott. She is survived by her niece: Janet L. Crusie and her husband Dan of Leesburg, FL; a grand-niece: Mary Jane Bass and her husband Scott Bass of Leesburg, FL; and many loving nieces and nephews as well as grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020, at 10:30AM at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Leesburg, Florida. Services had been entrusted to Page-Theus Funeral Home, Leesburg, FL. Online condolences and memories can be shared by visiting www.pagetheusfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 25, 2020