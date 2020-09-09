Viona L. Bond



Chillicothe - Viona L. Bond, 92 of Chillicothe, passed away on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 at CareCore at Westmoreland. Viona was born in Ripley, Tennessee on June 29th, 1928 to the late Evan and Lenora Ledbetter.



Viona is survived by her children, Reba Byrum, Thomas Bond, and William P. Bond; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other loving family members.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William E. Bond; and son, Robert Bond.



Arrangements are being handled through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Burial is to take place at a later date at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Memphis, Tennessee.









