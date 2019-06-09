|
Virginia Buys Hartwell
Waverly - Virginia Buys Hartwell passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019, in Waverly, Ohio. She was born July 15, 1932, in Nyack, New York, the only child of Cornelius K. Buys and Grace M. Powell. She attended Northfield School in Massachusetts, meeting her future husband George Hartwell at neighboring Mount Hermon School. She went on to study at Middlebury College, where she graduated in 1954 as a Biology major. Virginia and George married that year and recently celebrated their 65th anniversary.
Ginny, as she was known to her family and friends, had been a dear member of the Bristol Village retirement community for nearly 20 years. She was a quiet, yet brilliant woman with a special place in her heart for birds, flowers, cats and dogs, and people - especially those less fortunate. Ginny was active in her church, and enjoyed knitting, reading, writing, painting and going out for ice cream.
Family members include her devoted husband George E. Hartwell of Bristol Village, her children Stephen A. Hartwell and wife Joy of North Reading, MA, Peter D. Hartwell and wife Corinne of League City, TX, and Ann E. Houlette and husband, Donald of Louisville, KY. Ginny also enjoyed visits from her seven grandsons and one great-granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 1:30 pm in the First Presbyterian Church, 211 Schmitt Dr, Waverly, Ohio, followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia's memory may be sent to Bristol Village Foundation, 600 E. Fifth St, Waverly, OH 45690 http://www.nationalchurchresidences.org/donate-bristol-village or Northfield Mount Hermon School, One Lamplighter Way, Mount Hermon, MA 01354 http://www.nmhschool.org/.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 9, 2019