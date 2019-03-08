|
|
Virginia E. Richmond
Chillicothe - It is with great sadness the family of Virginia E. Richmond announce her passing on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the age of 76, after an extended illness.
A native of Chillicothe, Virginia was a graduate of Chillicothe High School and studied agronomy at The Ohio State University. "Ginny", as she was known by to many, proudly worked for the Ross County Recorder for over 20 years and was involved in many organizations as both a youth and adult; including Girl Scouts, Children/Daughters of the American Revolution, and Beta Sigma Phi sorority; holding several offices/positions in each.
Virginia is predeceased by her father, Everett E. Haskell, her mother, Eudora N. Orr, and her son, Timothy I. Richmond. She is survived by her son Don D. Richmond (Kathy) of Chillicothe, her daughters; Susan L. Shively (Gordon) of Columbus and Sarah R. Richmond of Chillicothe, and her grandchildren; Justin Richmond, Christina Richmond, Joshua Wagner, Matthew Wagner, and Daniel Richmond. She will also be lovingly remembered by her extended family, her friends, and the staff at Westmoreland Place.
Per Virginia's final wishes and under the direction of Ware Funeral Home, a graveside service will be held in Grandview Cemetery on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 3:00 pm, officiated by Rev. Terry Williams. Following the service at 4:00 pm, a light meal for family and friends of Virginia will be held at Orchard Hill United Church of Christ, 105 N. Courtland Dr. Chillicothe. Cards and commemorations can be sent to the family through Orchard Hill UCC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ware Funeral Home, 121 W 2nd St, Chillicothe.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019