Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Eileen "Pat" Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Eileen "Pat" Brown Obituary
Virginia Eileen "Pat" Brown

Chillicothe - Virginia Eileen "Pat" Brown, 92, of Chillicothe, died 1:05 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Westmoreland Place following an extended illness.

She was born September 15, 1927, in Ross County, to the late John and Virginia Ullom Monce.

Surviving are her husband, D. Paul Brown; sons, John G. Brown, Joe (Teresa) Brown and Scott (Tonya) Brown; a daughter-in-law, Hanna Brown, all of Chillicothe; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; a great great grandson; a sister, Jacki (Frank) Iden, of Blue Ash, OH; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Amy Jean Brown Missaghi; a son, Tom Brown; a grandson, Joey Brown; and sisters, Barbara Monce and Terry Monce.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -