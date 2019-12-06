|
|
Virginia Eileen "Pat" Brown
Chillicothe - Virginia Eileen "Pat" Brown, 92, of Chillicothe, died 1:05 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Westmoreland Place following an extended illness.
She was born September 15, 1927, in Ross County, to the late John and Virginia Ullom Monce.
Surviving are her husband, D. Paul Brown; sons, John G. Brown, Joe (Teresa) Brown and Scott (Tonya) Brown; a daughter-in-law, Hanna Brown, all of Chillicothe; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; a great great grandson; a sister, Jacki (Frank) Iden, of Blue Ash, OH; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Amy Jean Brown Missaghi; a son, Tom Brown; a grandson, Joey Brown; and sisters, Barbara Monce and Terry Monce.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019