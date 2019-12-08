Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Charleston Church of the Brethren Cemetery
Virginia L. (Bolles) Butterbaugh


1923 - 2019
Virginia L. (Bolles) Butterbaugh Obituary
Virginia L. (Bolles) Butterbaugh

Chillicothe - Virginia L. (Bolles) Butterbaugh, 96, of Chillicothe, died 2:29 a.m. Sunday, December 08, 2019 in National Church Residences, Chillicothe following an extended illness.

She was born May 2, 1923, in Ross County, to the late Oscar and Audra Weaver Bolles. On February 25, 1939, she married Charles Willard "Bunk" Butterbaugh who died December 30, 1997.

Surviving are daughters, Loretta Jean (Richard) Frost, of Wadsworth, OH and Nancy Lee Flannery, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, whom were the joy of her life, Deborah (Jeff) McCorkle, Carrie (Mark) Skaggs, Rebecca (Jeff) Meeker, Kristine (Tom) Pohlman, Aileen (David) Jones and Laura Lautenschleger; great grandchildren, Christopher, Megan and Matthew Skaggs, Ross and Lucas Meeker, Sophie McCorkle, Andrew, Audra, Benton and Hannah Pohlman and Colin and Chloe Baker; 11 great great grandchildren; a sister, Shelva Dean Miller, of Washington Court House; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Irva Jean Massie, Lola Maxine Patton and Electa Mae Seymour; a brother, Emmette Chalmer Bolles; a son-in-law, Glenn Flannery Jr.; and a grand son-in-law, Mike Lautenschleger.

Virginia was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church and its United Methodist Women Group. She retired from the former Bolles Grocery where she had worked as a Clerk. Virginia was a lifelong contributor to the Ross County Childrens Services. Her favorite things in life were traveling with her family, sewing and cooking.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Michael Rhoads officiating. Burial will follow in the Charleston Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday or one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ross County Childrens Services 475 Western Avenue Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
