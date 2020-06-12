Virginia Mae Byers
1927 - 2020
Virginia Mae Byers

Londonderry - Virginia Mae Byers, 92, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. She was born December 5, 1927, in Vinton County, daughter of the late Arch B. and Eva V. Brown Herron. Virginia was the widow of the late Gerald "Cotton" Leo Byers, who passed away January 15, 2019. They were married for 73 years.

Virginia worked for the Vinton County Clerk of Courts and worked for General Electric in Circleville. She was a member of the VFW Post #5299 Ladies Auxiliary in McArthur, attended Mt. Zion Church in McArthur and volunteered at the Democratic Headquarters in McArthur.

She is survived by her son, James L. "Jim" (Corrine) Byers of Stoutsville; daughter, Connie S. Harrod of Londonderry; grandchildren, Natalie and Ashley; great grandchildren, Kaley (Daniel) Thacker and Kaleb Haynes; brother, William "Bill" Herron of McArthur and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Virginia was preceded in death by her son-in-law, William E. Harrod; brothers, Lee, Wayne and Randall Herron; sisters, Frances Herron and Shirley Allman and sister-in-law, Ann Murphy.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Virginia Byers to the McArthur VFW Post #5299, 401 Veterans Memorial Drive, McArthur, Ohio 45651.

Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Calling hours
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
JUN
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
Natalie, Connie and family,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time
With Sympathy
Larry and Mary Leasure
Mary Leasure
Friend
June 12, 2020
Connie, and Jimmy, so sorry to hear of your Mother's passing. She was certainly a fun person and there was never a dull moment when she was around! I am sure she will be greatly missed! Not sure I will be able to visit, but please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers!
Janice Harper/Jones
Friend
June 12, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. my thoughts and prayers are with you all. I loved Virginia dearly she was one of my favorite people and I will cherish all the memories and times that we all had together... Angie
Angie Allman Ackerman
Friend
