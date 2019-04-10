|
|
Virginia Mae (Richardson) Jones
Columbus - Virginia Mae (Richardson) Jones, age 92, living in Columbus, Ohio, formally of Springfield and Chillicothe, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, April 03, 2019 after a short illness. Virginia was born September 19, 1926 in Frankfort, Ohio to the late Rev. Elijah and Cora (Newman) Richardson. In 1946, she married Atlas M. Jones Sr., who preceded her in death on July 28, 1992. Surviving are daughters, Charilyn Jones, Karis (Bill) Lewis of Chillicothe, Ohio, Rose (Charles) Cooper of Springfield, Ohio, and Anishia (Michael) Davis of Columbus, Ohio, with whom she lived; her son, Rory Jones, of San Francisco, CA. She has twelve loving grandchildren, also thirty-one great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Virginia was baptized in the Shiloh Baptist Church where her father was the Pastor at a young age. She was a dedicated member of the former Zion Baptist Church on Mill Street, where she served the Lord in the Loyal Club, Busy Bee Club, Sunday and Bible School teacher, custodial and sang in the Senior Choir in Chillicothe Ohio. In addition to her parents and former husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Atlas M. Jones Jr. and seven siblings. Funeral service will be held at 6 pm on Saturday April 13, at O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home 1346 S. High ST. Columbus, Ohio 43207. Friends may call at 4:00 pm, until time of service. Her grandson Rev. Ryan Jones officiating.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019