Services
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Mae (Richardson) Jones


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia Mae (Richardson) Jones Obituary
Virginia Mae (Richardson) Jones

Columbus - Virginia Mae (Richardson) Jones, age 92, living in Columbus, Ohio, formally of Springfield and Chillicothe, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, April 03, 2019 after a short illness. Virginia was born September 19, 1926 in Frankfort, Ohio to the late Rev. Elijah and Cora (Newman) Richardson. In 1946, she married Atlas M. Jones Sr., who preceded her in death on July 28, 1992. Surviving are daughters, Charilyn Jones, Karis (Bill) Lewis of Chillicothe, Ohio, Rose (Charles) Cooper of Springfield, Ohio, and Anishia (Michael) Davis of Columbus, Ohio, with whom she lived; her son, Rory Jones, of San Francisco, CA. She has twelve loving grandchildren, also thirty-one great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Virginia was baptized in the Shiloh Baptist Church where her father was the Pastor at a young age. She was a dedicated member of the former Zion Baptist Church on Mill Street, where she served the Lord in the Loyal Club, Busy Bee Club, Sunday and Bible School teacher, custodial and sang in the Senior Choir in Chillicothe Ohio. In addition to her parents and former husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Atlas M. Jones Jr. and seven siblings. Funeral service will be held at 6 pm on Saturday April 13, at O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home 1346 S. High ST. Columbus, Ohio 43207. Friends may call at 4:00 pm, until time of service. Her grandson Rev. Ryan Jones officiating.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now