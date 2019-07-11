Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Virginia Stratton


1919 - 2019
Virginia Stratton Obituary
Virginia Stratton

Chillicothe - Virginia R. "Ginny" Stratton, 99, of Chillicothe, died July 8, 2019, at Signature Healthcare following a brief illness.

She was born September 2, 1919, in Ross County to the late George and Marie (Knadler) McCorkle. Ginny was the widow of Rex Stratton.

She is survived by her children: Cleo (Donna) McCorkle, of Chillicothe, Richard (Monica) McCorkle, of Florida, Larry McCorkle, of Nuevo, CA, and Crystal Carter, of Chillicothe; 9 grandchildren: Malayna, Corbit, Michelle, Rick, Vanessa, Diane, Tina, Lisa and Jenny; 15 great-grandchildren: Scott, Mark, Kelly, Kyle, Ryan, Dillon, Nikki, Courtney, Natalie, Tara, Michael, Savannah, Crystal, Nicholas and Jordan; 8 great-great-grandchildren: Carter, Grayson, Lilly, Joey, Noah, Asher, Dustin and Nicholas; and 2 sisters Vera McCorkle, of Chillicothe, and Violet Sloan, of Florida. She was predeceased by 8 siblings.

Ginny was a member of Walnut St. United Methodist Church. She had worked for Lang's Dry Cleaning until she was 75 years old. She enjoyed her family, floral gardening and cooking, which she still did for her family until just a few months ago.

At her request, cremation services will be held under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. There will not be any public services. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 11, 2019
