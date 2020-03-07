Services
Mayhew Funeral Home
135 Broadway Street
Jackson, OH 45640
(740) 286-4161
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Tanner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia "Bunny" Tanner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia "Bunny" Tanner Obituary
Virginia "Bunny" Tanner

Jackson - Virginia "Bunny" Tanner, age 68 of Jackson, passed away on Friday, March 6th, 2020 at The James Cancer Center in Columbus. She was born on June 2nd, 1951 in Jackson County, Ohio to the late Thomas and Mary Brown Ragland.

She is survived by her devoted husband: Charles "Eddie" Tanner, children: Brandi Tanner and Thomas Tanner, six sisters: Sarah Haynes, Linda Ray, Mabel Tanner, Jerri Trent, Sharon Ragland and Sophia Brown. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and many close friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Jorge Anido officiating and burial to follow in the Ragland Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 4-8PM Monday, March 9, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bunny's name can be made to: , 5555 Frantz Rd, Dublin, Ohio 43017 or the Jackson County Heart Support Group, 215 Broad Street, Jackson, Ohio 45640.

Condolences may be sent to: www.mayhew-brownfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mayhew Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -