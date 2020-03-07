|
Virginia "Bunny" Tanner
Jackson - Virginia "Bunny" Tanner, age 68 of Jackson, passed away on Friday, March 6th, 2020 at The James Cancer Center in Columbus. She was born on June 2nd, 1951 in Jackson County, Ohio to the late Thomas and Mary Brown Ragland.
She is survived by her devoted husband: Charles "Eddie" Tanner, children: Brandi Tanner and Thomas Tanner, six sisters: Sarah Haynes, Linda Ray, Mabel Tanner, Jerri Trent, Sharon Ragland and Sophia Brown. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and many close friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Jorge Anido officiating and burial to follow in the Ragland Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 4-8PM Monday, March 9, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bunny's name can be made to: , 5555 Frantz Rd, Dublin, Ohio 43017 or the Jackson County Heart Support Group, 215 Broad Street, Jackson, Ohio 45640.
Condolences may be sent to: www.mayhew-brownfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020