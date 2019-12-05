|
|
Virginia Yvonne Madru
Chillicothe - Virginia Yvonne Madru, 77, of Chillicothe, passed away Wednesday afternoon, December 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Signature Healthcare in Chillicothe, as the result of complications from an injury sustained in a fall.
She was born February 27, 1942 in Whitesville, West Virginia, daughter of the late Bankie and Virginia (Florence) Elliott. On December 5, 1959, she married Ronald L. Madru, and together they shared 60 years of marriage.
Also surviving are her two children, Tammy (Steve) Chenault, and Thomas (Missie) Madru; three grandchildren, Casey (Chelsea) Chenault, Cody Chenault, and Mitch Madru; a great-granddaughter, Kinlee Elizabeth Madru; and four sisters, Judy (Aldon) Cisco, Tina (Tim) DeBord, Debbie (Kevin) Coe, and Missy (Rob) Reynolds; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bo Elliott, and a sister, Peggy Egan.
Yvonne was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, class of 1959. She went on to work as a secretary and retired from CCI. She was known in Chillicothe for teaching the first aerobics class, Yvonne's Focus on Fitness. She formerly attended the Crouse Chapel United Methodist Church in Chillicothe. In her free time, she loved taking care of her animals. She was known to be a huge animal lover and supporter of the Ross County Humane Society and Purrfect Companions.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Haller Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Saint Margaret Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 10:00am until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Purrfect Companions Cat Adoption Center, 80 N. Mulberry St., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
