Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Vitula Madonna Crowe


1943 - 2019
Vitula Madonna Crowe Obituary
Vitula Madonna Crowe

Chillicothe - Vitula Madonna Crowe, 75, of Chillicothe, passed away on August 5, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born on November 10, 1943, in Beckley, WV, the daughter of the late Nelsie Fleshman.

Vitula is survived by her sons, David (Wendy) Crowe, of Chillicothe, and Todd (Michelle) Crowe, of Milfort; daughter, Kimberly (Buddy Cook) Calhoun, of Chillicothe, grandchildren, Ad-Rick Calhoun (fiancé, Heather Oates), Makenna (Brady) Riley, Quinton Calhoun, Todd Crowe, Amber (Chris Murphy) Calhoun, Alex Crowe, Andrew Crowe, and Nick Crowe; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Riley, Gracie Riley, Xander Calhoun, Makayla Oates, and Madelyn Oates; sister, Gina Deem, of Florida; and numerous other family members and friends whom she cherished.

In addition to her mother, Vitula was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ronald Leo Crowe in 2015 and sister, Lila McDonald. She was a graduate of Chillicothe High School.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 12 at 7:00 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Pastor Bruce Viar officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at Hill's. Condolences can be made on Vitula's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019
