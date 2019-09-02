Services
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
W. Edwin Kruger


1938 - 2019
W. Edwin Kruger Obituary
W. Edwin Kruger

Frankfort -

W. Edwin Kruger, 80, of Frankfort, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home. He was born on November 8, 1938 in Ross County, the son of the late Carl F. and Ethel Ruth Butler Kruger. On June 4, 1960 he married the former Kathleen E. Justice and she survives.

Also surviving are their four children Patti (Jim) Cavender, John (June) Kruger, Rob (Kacey) Kruger, Elizabeth Kruger, all of Frankfort seven grandchildren, John (Layne) Kruger, Chris (Jessica) Grigsby, Kenneth (Laura) Kruger, Brian (Lindsay) Grigsby, Olivia (Danny) Spradling, Kyle (Christi) Kruger, and Travis Dewitt, seventeen great-grandchildren, Kevin Kruger, Eva Kruger, Peyton Spradling, Ben Spradling, Dixie Grigsby, Blake Kruger, Ryan Kruger, Adelyn Grigsby, Jackie Grigsby, Makenzie Grigsby, Walker Kruger, Nathan Kruger, Owen Spradling, Katelyn Kruger, Asher Grigsby, Cooper Kruger, Mathias Grigsby, one sister, Joyce (Don) Conrad of New Holland, one brother, David (Rosemary) Kruger of Bellbrook.

Ed was a 1957 graduate of Frankfort High School. He had worked diligently as a farmer for 65 years. He was an active member of the Farm Bureau, and a co-founder of the Ragged Ridge Ramblers 4-H Club. He was a member of the Frankfort Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder of the Session.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort with Pastor Todd Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends are invited to visit with the Kruger family at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Adena Hospice Fund at Adena Health Foundation, 9 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, OH 45601. Those wishing to sign Ed's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019
