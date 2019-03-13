|
|
Walter Beekman
Peebles - Walter Lee Beekman, 83, of Red Bridge Road, Peebles, Ohio passed 10:22 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Walter was born September 4, 1935 in Latham, Ohio, son of the late Harry Golden Beekman and Laura Flora (Hankins) Beekman. On August 29, 1955, Walter was united in marriage to Mary Martha (Spradlin) Pettit who preceded him in death on April 10, 2013.
Surviving are a son, Tim Beekman and wife Linda, daughter, Elaine Durham and husband Tim, eight grandchildren, Jeremie W. Beekman, Farrah Pence and husband James, Michael Durham and wife Dawn, Ginny Durham, Kayla Federici and husband John, Kyle Beekman and wife Stephanie, Katrina Beekman, and Lacie Skeens and husband Michael, twelve great-grandchildren, one sister, Delphia Miller and husband James, daughter-in-law, Teressa Smith and husband Rob, and many nieces and nephews.
Walter was a member of Elm Grove Church of Christ. He was a Waverly City Police officer having completed Ohio Peace Officer training, security officer for First National Bank, school bus driver for Waverly Schools, owner/operator of Liberty Cab Company and Bait shop, a U-Haul dealer, and employee of Ford Motor Company and Wonder Bread in Chillicothe.
His parents, wife, son, Ralph Aaron Beekman, two sisters, Alma Pearl Beekman and Georgia May Beekman, and brother, Alfred Aaron Beekman preceded Walter in death.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Zack Guiler officiating. Burial will follow Evergreen Union Cemetery, Bridge Street, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019