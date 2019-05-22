Services
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Walter Craig Hickman

Chillicothe - Walter Craig Hickman, 59, of Hay Hollow Road, Chillicothe, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was born September 8, 1959 in Chillicothe, Ohio son of the late Charles and Anna Anderson Hickman. Surviving are a brother, Gary Hickman and wife Debi of Chillicothe, three sisters, Sherry Cline and husband John of Florida, Cindy Hickman of Jackson, Ohio and Teena Howard and husband Paul of Chillicothe and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in Hay Hollow Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Thursday the 23rd and for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 22, 2019
