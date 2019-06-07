|
|
Walter "Pete" McKinley Lewis
Anderson - Walter "Pete" McKinley Lewis, of Anderson, departed this life on May 27, 2019 at the age of 77 at Community Hospital Anderson surrounded by family. He was born in Chillicothe, OH on August 29, 1941.
Pete came to Anderson on a full basketball scholarship to Anderson University after graduating from Chillicothe High School Class of 1959. He served in the Army, was an Anderson Policeman for 30 years prior to retirement and continued to be a member of the American Legion. While serving on the APD, he took on being the Director of the Police Athletic League (PAL Club) and gave back to the community while being a role model for the youth. He was the oldest of nine children and visited his hometown of Chillicothe, OH often. He enjoyed playing cards, attending car shows and watching the Indianapolis Colts. His contagious smile, big heart and witty sense of humor impacted many that knew him.
Survivors include his children: Rodney (Jackie McClendon) Lewis, Abigail (Gregory) Lewis-Peak and Kevin Lewis; Grandchildren: Rodre Lewis, Kevin Lewis Jr, Josh Lewis, Marissa (Ethan) Seybert and Gianna Peak; Siblings: Keith (Tiya) Lewis, Toni (Robert) Harris, Gerald Lewis, Phillip Lewis, Joey (Chris) Beverly, Chita Lewis and Wyvette Cooper; Previous companions: Rhonda Lewis and Beverly Lewis; and a host of nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. A Special Friend Ila Sopher.
He was preceded in death by his parents (Keith and Norma Jean Lewis), Paternal Grandparents (Keith Sr. and Virginia Lewis), Maternal Grandparents (William and Rosa Bayless), Daughter and Son in law (Marla and Marcus Young), Sister (Virginia Colley) and Grand Daughter (India Lewis).
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Community Hospital Anderson and Hospice for the extraordinary care they provided to Pete and the loving support to the family.
Memorial pending in Chillicothe, OH in August 2019.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 7, 2019