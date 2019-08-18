|
Wanda L. Tackett
Chillicothe - Wanda L. Tackett, 91, of Chillicothe, died at 7:00am August 16, 2019, at Signature Healthcare.
She was born October 16, 1927, in Chillicothe to the late Raymond and Lillian Bennett Speakman. On May 26, 1946, she married Stanley L. Tackett, who preceded her in death May 7, 1992.
Surviving are her daughters Retha (Mike) Ginther, of Chillicothe, and Charlene (Dale) Turner, Londonderry; grandchildren: Christina, Greg, Laura, Rachele, Jonathan, Jared; great-grandchildren: Bakari, Ethan, Corbin, Michalea, Blake, Miranda, Justin and Gabe; siblings: Herschel Speakman, Jeanne (Dave) Stevens and Mona Stevens; a sister-in-law Mary Speakman; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by sons: Gregory D. Tackett and Stanley Keith Tackett; a great-grandson Gregory; siblings: Helen Hall, Raymond "Jack" Speakman, Marvin "Pete" Speakman, William "Bill" Speakman, Harold Speakman, Marcella Speakman, Norman Speakman, and Leona Speakman; sister-in-law Carol Speakman; and brother-in-law C. Ray Stevens.
Funeral services will be held at 11am Wednesday August 21, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Mitch Salyers officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10am until 11am Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019