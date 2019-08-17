|
Wanda Lee Elliott
Peebles - Wanda Lee Elliott 63 of Peebles passed from this life Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe. She was born July 18, 1956 in Chillicothe the daughter of the late Clayton E. "Bud" and Rosella (Moore) Elliott.
She is survived by her brother, Tim Elliott and her best Friend, Neoma Gregory and her family.
Funeral services will be held 2 pm Sunday at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home, Bainbridge with Pastor Bob King officiating. Burial will follow in the Cynthiana Cemetery. Friends may visit with Wanda's family and friends from 12 pm until the time of service on Sunday at the Funeral Home.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019