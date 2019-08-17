Services
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
(740) 634-2191
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Lee Elliott


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Lee Elliott Obituary
Wanda Lee Elliott

Peebles - Wanda Lee Elliott 63 of Peebles passed from this life Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe. She was born July 18, 1956 in Chillicothe the daughter of the late Clayton E. "Bud" and Rosella (Moore) Elliott.

She is survived by her brother, Tim Elliott and her best Friend, Neoma Gregory and her family.

Funeral services will be held 2 pm Sunday at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home, Bainbridge with Pastor Bob King officiating. Burial will follow in the Cynthiana Cemetery. Friends may visit with Wanda's family and friends from 12 pm until the time of service on Sunday at the Funeral Home.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now