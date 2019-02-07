Services
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Green Summit Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Graves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Louise (Francis) Graves


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wanda Louise (Francis) Graves Obituary
Wanda Louise (Francis) Graves

Adelphi - Wanda Louise (Francis) Graves, 83, of Adelphi, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 2, 1935, in Tucson, the daughter of the late Herschel and Wanda (Garnes) Francis. On May 16, 1953, she united in marriage with her loving husband, Samuel Curtis Graves, who preceded her in death on October 11, 2018.

Wanda is survived by her loving children, Timothy Graves, of Adelphi, Terry (Josh) Graves, of Sydney, and Debbie (Ronald) Morrison, of Laurelville; 13 grandchildren and numerous special great-grandchildren whom she cherished.

In addition to her parents and husband, Wanda was preceded in death by her children, Steve and Ernie Graves, and Sheila Hiles; and grandson, Ronnie E. Morrison. Wanda was a 1953 graduate of Adelphi High School.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 9 at 1:00 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Hill's. Condolences can be made on Wanda's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.