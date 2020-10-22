Ward Conley
Ward Conley, 69, passed away on October 20, 2020. He was born on August 6, 1951 in Chillicothe to Merfel and Ruth (Kerry) Conley. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ward is survived by his wife of 50 years Barbara (Mowrey) Conley of Laurelville, Ward (Tomiah) Conley of Chillicothe, Susie (Garry) Hopkins of Amanda, Adam (Andrea) Conley of Kingston, Merf (Krissa) Conley of Grove City, daughter-in-law Kelly Conley, grandchildren Seth-Micah (Debra), Hayley (Alex), Hannah, Delaney, Corey, Hunter, Dylan, Ethan, Savannah and Jadyn, great grandchildren Lyric, Carter, Logan, Carsyn and Corbyn. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at noon at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at noon. Covid 19 restrictions will be observed. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
