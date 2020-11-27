1/1
Warren E. Dowler Sr.
Warren E. Dowler Sr.

Chillicothe - Warren E. Dowler, Sr, 83, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born February 19, 1937, in Chillicothe, to the late Ralph and Ruth Schreck Dowler.

Surviving are children, Butch (Kathy) Dowler, of Laurelville, Jim (Myra) Dowler, of Springfield, Teresa (Tim) Jones, of Circleville and Karen (Roger) Jones, of Frankfort; grandchildren, Zachariah Jones, Amy (Morgan) Brown, Kaydee (Donnie) Clever, Kyle Jones, Jonathan Dowler, Megan (Brian) Powell, Colleen Dowler and Hannah Dowler; great grandchildren, Carter, Harper, Kylynn, Kaden and Eloise; and a sister, Julie (John) Detty, of Londonderry. He was predeceased by a daughter, Kathy Dowler; a brother, Ralph T. Dowler; and former wife, Barbara Bryan Dowler.

Warren was a proud Navy veteran. He retired from a long career at DuPont. Warren was a member of AMVETS Post 4, American Legion Post 62, VFW Post 108, F.O.E. Aerie 600, Scioto Lodge #6 F&AM, York Rite and the Valley of Columbus AASR.

A graveside service will be held in Rowland Cemetery at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

www.warefh.com






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
