Warren E. Park
Chillicothe - Warren E. Park, 77 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Monday, May 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 24, 1942 in Chillicothe, the son of Marion O. and Esther (Justice) Park.
Surviving is his life partner, Marsha Cooley, Chillicothe; daughters, Rhonda (Bill) Kline, Beverly Park and Krickett (Steve) Grant, all of Chillicothe; sons, Warren Shane Park (Leeanna J. Fuelling), Matthew L. Park and D.J. Park, all of Chillicothe; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth Coffman, Jackson, Faye (Roger) Shoemaker, Chillicothe and Margaret (David) Riddenheimer, Ft. Wayne, IN; a brother, Ray (Chloeann) Park, Chillicothe; a sister-in-law, Nancy Park, Chillicothe and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter-in-law, Danielle E. Park, a grandson, Joshua Shane Park, a sister, Kathryn Riley, brothers, Melvin, Richard, Roger and Paul Park and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Park.
Mr. Park was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He served 8 years as a Chillicothe Police officer and more than 30 years with the United States Postal Service. Warren was a member of Scioto Lodge #6, F&AM, The Chillicothe York Rite bodies, American Legion Post 757 and AMVETS Post 4. He was a motorcycle enthusiast who loved his bike and will be remembered as a loving and devoted companion, father, grandfather and brother.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 17, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rob Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Hallsville Cemetery with military honors by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, with a Masonic Service by Scioto Lodge #6, F&AM at 7:00 pm.
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home are honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 16, 2019