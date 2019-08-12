Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
1937 - 2019
Wayne E. Moran Obituary
Wayne E. Moran

Chilliocthe - Wayne E. Moran, Jr., 82, of Chillicothe, died 5:38 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born July 13, 1937, in Ross County, to the late Wayne E. Sr. and Norma J. Carter Moran.

Surviving are a former sister-in-law, Gloria Woods, of Chillicothe; a former brother-in-law, David Woodriff, of Chillicothe; 4 great nephews; 11 great great nephews and 6 great great nieces.

Wayne was a retired taxi driver.

Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019. There will be no funeral services. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019
