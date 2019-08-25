Services
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
74 W. Main St.
Chillicothe, OH
1928 - 2019
Chillicothe - Wendell Dewese Schaller, 90, of Chillicothe, died August 21, 2019, at Grant Hospital in Columbus, Ohio following injuries incurred from a fall.

He was born August 26, 1928 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Ralph and Doris Schaller. Survivors include his wife, Ruth Ann Harkness Schaller of Chillicothe; daughter, Susan Schaller Veintimilla of Chillicothe; son-in-law, Steve Maybriar of Chillicothe; and two grandchildren, Miguel Veintimilla of Baton Rouge and Andreya Veintimilla of Chicago. He was preceded in death by his sister Ann Schaller, son Michael Jay Schaller, and daughter-in-law Susan Gosnell Schaller.

Wendell graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in Forestry and continued on to become a Captain in the United States Marine Corps. He met his beloved wife of 62 years, Ruth Harkness, in Bowling Green, Ohio and they were married at Prout Chapel on the campus of Bowling Green State University on September 8, 1956. Wendell, Ruth, son Michael Jay Schaller, and daughter Susan Schaller Veintimilla lived at Hocking Hills State Park where Wendell was a forester until he became the Assistant District Forester at the State Forestry office in Chillicothe, Ohio until his retirement in 1982.

Wendell was adored by all who knew him and was deeply loved by his family. He was known for his kind and gentle demeanor, love for nature, and his wonderful sense of humor. As a husband, father, and grandfather he is fondly remembered from summers spent at the family cottage on Lake Leelanau, Michigan. He was an avid Bridge player who was never afraid to bid high and shoot for the moon.

We welcome all who knew Wendell to come celebrate his life and memory at Calvary Lutheran Church in Chillicothe, where he was a member for 59 years. Services will be held on Friday, August 30 with a service at Calvary Lutheran Church beginning at 10 am followed by a military graveside ceremony at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, 74 W. Main St., Chillicothe, OH. 45601.

His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
