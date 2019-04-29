|
Wendy Arth
Chillicothe - Wendy R. Davis Arth was born on January 11, 1969 to Donald Ray Davis and Joyce Carolyn Garner Davis in Lancaster, PA. Wendy was a 1987 graduate of Katy High School, where she was a member of the dive team. She earned her Bachelor's degree from the University of North Texas in 1991 and her Master's Degree in 2016 from Ashland University, in Ashland, OH. On September 19, 1992, she married Walter Arth, Jr. in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, in Katy, TX.
Wendy was a teacher at Zane Trace Middle School and a swim coach at Chillicothe High School. She was a dedicated teacher who was always involved with her students. Wendy remained strong in her Catholic faith and was a member St. Mary Catholic Church where she served on Parish Council.
On Thursday, April 25, 2019, Wendy R. Davis Arth passed away in Houston, TX at 50 years of age.
Wendy is survived by her husband of 26 years, Walter Arth, Jr. of Chillicothe; children: Jacob Arth and his fiancée, Jordan Moore, of College Station, TX; Hannah and Heidi Arth, both of Chillicothe; her mother, Joyce Davis of Katy, TX; her sister Diane Davis Zbasnik and her husband, David, of Cleveland, OH; an aunt, Joy Goodyear of Knoxville, TN; as well as numerous loving cousins and other family members, and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Ray "Don" Davis.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 61 South Paint St., Rev. Lawrence Hummer, Celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the St. Mary Family Life Center immediately following the burial. Local arrangements are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019