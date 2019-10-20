|
Willard D. Bennett, Jr.
Clarksburg - Willard D. Bennett Jr., 73, slipped peacefully into his final sleep on October 20, 2019 with his loving son by his side. Jr. was born on October 6, 1946, to the late Willard D. Sr. and Freda Gaines Bennett.
On November 12, 1968, Jr. married the love of his life, the late Sharon L. Holdridge. Together they raised three sons of whom they were incredibly proud. Two of his boys, Patrick L. and John J., preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Charles D. (Heather); his grandchildren, Jacob (Gabi), Noah, and Shaughnessy Bennett, and Beth Frum; and his great-grandson, Charlie.
He is also survived by his brother, Donald Bennett, and his sister, Hazel Long, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, William Bennett, and his sisters, Alice Bennett and Virginia Arthurs.
Jr. served his country in the Vietnam War as a proud member of the U.S. Air Force. He went on to retire from the military, as well as from DuPont.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Chris Wiseman officiating. Burial will follow in Springbank Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019