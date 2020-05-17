Services
William A. Graves Obituary
William A. Graves

Ray - William A. Graves, 87, of Ray, OH, died 4:52 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus following a brief illness.

He was born April 27, 1933, in Ray, Ohio, to the late Carl and Naomi Cyrus Graves. On September 2, 1955, he married the former Patricia L. Denny who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Shawnna (David Willis) Graves-Rogers; grandchildren, Taylor, Tristen and Taryn Graves-Rogers; brothers, Duane (Janice) Graves, George (Sherry) Graves and Alva "Todd" (Susie) Graves; a sister, Janice (Everett) Snyder; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Dano Graves, Ernie Graves and Paul Smith.

William served in the United States Army. He retired from Mead Paper Corporation where he had worked for 45 years. William was a member of U.P.I.U. Local 731 and was a long time avid bowler. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends A public graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Boblett Cemetery with Rev. Glenn Wiseman officiating. Private calling hours will be held for immediate family. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME. You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 17 to May 18, 2020
