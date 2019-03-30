|
William "Bill" Atwood
Londonderry - William Robert Atwood, 53, of Londonderry, passed away early Thursday morning, March 28, 2019 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.
He was born February 7, 1966 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late William E. Atwood and Sharon (Simpson) Lee.
Surviving are his two brothers, Rick (Christine) Atwood, of Pemberton, NJ, and Greg (Kim) Atwood, of Londonderry; three sisters, Michelle Lee, of Mt. Holly, NJ, Karen (Perry) Schaeffer, of Reading, MI, and Norma Wurzbach, of Bainbridge; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Kevin M. Atwood, and Daniel Lee.
Before his illness prevented him, Bill always looked forward to mowing grass in the summer time.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public services.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019