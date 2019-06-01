|
|
William C. Lane
Chillicothe - William C. Lane, 84, of Chillicothe, passed away at 5:51pm Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital following an extended illness.
He was born February 1, 1935, in Frankfort, OH to the late Robert F. and Charlene Shipley Lane. On June 2, 1962, he married the former Carolyn A. Jones who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Michael B. Lane of Columbus; brothers Robert (Ann) Lane of Vancouver, WA, Paul M. Lane of Chillicothe, and a sister Eva Easterday-Woods of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Richard K. and Carol Lane; a sister-in-law Linda and her husband Bernard Nester.
William worked for Mead Central Research for over 20 years as an Engineer and retired from Fitchburg Paper Company as National Sales Manager. He was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran and a lifelong member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. He was a supporter of all CHS athletics and Scioto Valley Youth League. He loved supporting needy children, especially at Christmas. He was President of the CHS Class of 1953 and enjoyed planning and attending reunions.
The family would like to thank caregivers Virginia Nelson and Michele Kepler, Carri Smith, RN, and Dr. John Boyle for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting a needy child with warm clothes or a bike at Christmas, or supporting a person with Dementia, or making a donation to a related charity.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday June 4, 2019 at the WARE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Frankfort Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6:00-8:00 pm on Monday June 3, 2019.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 1, 2019