Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. Lane


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William C. Lane Obituary
William C. Lane

Chillicothe - William C. Lane, 84, of Chillicothe, passed away at 5:51pm Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital following an extended illness.

He was born February 1, 1935, in Frankfort, OH to the late Robert F. and Charlene Shipley Lane. On June 2, 1962, he married the former Carolyn A. Jones who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Michael B. Lane of Columbus; brothers Robert (Ann) Lane of Vancouver, WA, Paul M. Lane of Chillicothe, and a sister Eva Easterday-Woods of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Richard K. and Carol Lane; a sister-in-law Linda and her husband Bernard Nester.

William worked for Mead Central Research for over 20 years as an Engineer and retired from Fitchburg Paper Company as National Sales Manager. He was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran and a lifelong member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. He was a supporter of all CHS athletics and Scioto Valley Youth League. He loved supporting needy children, especially at Christmas. He was President of the CHS Class of 1953 and enjoyed planning and attending reunions.

The family would like to thank caregivers Virginia Nelson and Michele Kepler, Carri Smith, RN, and Dr. John Boyle for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting a needy child with warm clothes or a bike at Christmas, or supporting a person with Dementia, or making a donation to a related charity.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday June 4, 2019 at the WARE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Frankfort Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6:00-8:00 pm on Monday June 3, 2019.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now