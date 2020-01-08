|
William Clements
Chillicothe - William Mack Clements, Jr., 79, of Chillicothe, passed away Tuesday evening, January 7, 2020, at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.
He was born February 13, 1940, in Birmingham, Alabama to the late William and Willodean (Robbins) Clements, Sr. On November 29, 1976, he married Nancy Jane (Sparks) Clements, and together they shared over 43 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, Gaines (Bonnie) Clements; two sister, Lynn Gibson, and Tracy (Pat) Curran; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jean Hatton, Pauline Fraley, Susie Martin, Harold (Juana) Sparks, Linda (Les) Daniels, Jay (Carolyn) Sparks, and Roger Karr; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers-in-law, Jim Fraley, Lewis Martin, and Bill Sparks, and a sister-in-law, Debbie Karr.
William was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Navy and served for 8 years. He went on to work as an HVAC Mechanic at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center for many years and retired in 2006. He was a member of the Logan Elm Lodge #624 F & AM, and a member of the Knights Templar. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, playing on the computer, and loved watching the history channel.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public calling hours or services.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020