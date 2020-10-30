1/1
William D. Jones Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William D. Jones, Sr.

Chillicothe - William D. Jones, Sr., 86 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Adena Regional Medical Center. He was born July 18, 1934 in Kayford, WV, the son of Haggard and Olive (Purnell) Jones. He was preceded in death by his former wife and mother of his children, Mary Julia (Bostwick) Jones in 2007.

Surviving are his daughters, Teresa (Charles) Wade, Tamie (Terry) Grubb and Brenda Johnson, all of Chillicothe; daughter-in-law, Heather Jones, Chillicothe; grandchildren, Candice, Rachel, Michael, Sheena, Heather, Justin, Dakota and Heath; several great-grandchildren and a sister, Treda Hobensack, Frankfort. His parents, his former wife, a son, William D. Jones, Jr., and 3 brothers preceded him in death.

Mr. Jones was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving as a Hospitalman in Korea. He was a retired employee of Mead Paper and had attended High Street Church of Christ in Christian Union.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow on Greenlawn Cemetery Soldiers Square with military honors by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until the hour of service on Monday.

His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com. The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved