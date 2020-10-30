William D. Jones, Sr.
Chillicothe - William D. Jones, Sr., 86 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Adena Regional Medical Center. He was born July 18, 1934 in Kayford, WV, the son of Haggard and Olive (Purnell) Jones. He was preceded in death by his former wife and mother of his children, Mary Julia (Bostwick) Jones in 2007.
Surviving are his daughters, Teresa (Charles) Wade, Tamie (Terry) Grubb and Brenda Johnson, all of Chillicothe; daughter-in-law, Heather Jones, Chillicothe; grandchildren, Candice, Rachel, Michael, Sheena, Heather, Justin, Dakota and Heath; several great-grandchildren and a sister, Treda Hobensack, Frankfort. His parents, his former wife, a son, William D. Jones, Jr., and 3 brothers preceded him in death.
Mr. Jones was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving as a Hospitalman in Korea. He was a retired employee of Mead Paper and had attended High Street Church of Christ in Christian Union.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow on Greenlawn Cemetery Soldiers Square with military honors by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until the hour of service on Monday.
