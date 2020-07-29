William D. Steadman
Chillicothe - William D. "Don" Steadman, 91, of Chillicothe, passed away 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Signature Health Care Center following an extended illness.
He was born May 1, 1929, in Fall Branch, TN to the late Joseph C. and Bertha B. Fulkerson Steadman. On Jun 10, 1956 he married the former Trula "Faye" Stidham who preceded him in death September 6, 2019.
Surviving are children, Bruce A. (Violet) Steadman and Pamela (Ronald Bruce) Spurlock, both of Chillicothe and Sheila (David) Hopkins, of Groveport, OH; six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; a brother, Lynn (Betty) Steadman, of Bristol, TN. He was predeceased by a son, W. Steven Steadman; brother, Harvey Steadman; sisters, Anna Rhea Ryan and Mary Fleenor Carr.
William was a carpenter and a member of the Carpenter's Union.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Pastors Lonnie Hamlin and Marlin Kellough officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-7 pm. on Friday.
