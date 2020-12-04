William David Abernathy
Chillicothe - William David Abernathy, Jr. 56, of Chillicothe, died 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones following an extended illness.
He was born June 10, 1964, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late William D. Sr. and Mary E. Scott Abernathy. He grew up in the manor where he made life-long friends. On June 6, 2020, he married his long time partner and friend the former Melissa "Missy" Abner who survives.
In addition to his wife, also surviving are children, Jordan David Abernathy, Chelsie Dawn Lemaster and her companion, Jesse Henry, Brandy Kyan (Wayne Cotterman) Lemaster, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Acacia, Cameron, Nico, Demetrius and Randy; a brother, Gary Wallace; a sister, Pamela Linton, both of Chillicothe; numerous nieces and nephews; and many special friends.
William was a longtime dedicated employee and retired from McCray and Feltis Lawn Care.
In lieu of flowers, family requests, memorial contributions be made to Ware Funeral Home 121 W. 2nd St. Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Church Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
