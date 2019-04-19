Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
1943 - 2019
Baltimore - William E. Leedom, 75, of Baltimore, Ohio passed away 8:34 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in the Chillicothe Veterans Administration Medical Center following a short illness.

He was born June 1, 1943, in Ross County to the late Robert and Leona Fitch Leedom. On July 1, 1989, he married the former Beverly E. Cutright who preceded him in death August 7, 2014.

Surviving are children, Crystal Tucker, of Springfield, Scott Leedom, of Circleville, Starla Leedom, of Mt. Sterling and Mara Frontz, of Lancaster; stepchildren, Louella Bevins, of Baltimore, David (Debbie) Graham, of Washington Court House, Danny Graham, of Waverly and Shirley Graham, of Chillicothe; several grand and great-grandchildren; a brother, Roger Leedom, of Chillicothe and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Maryann Wolford.

William retired from Defense Supply Company and was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran.

He was a member of the Chillicothe Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Joe Messer officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens where military graveside rights will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019
