William "Bill" Easter, Circleville passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Berger Hospital surrounded by his family, he was 87 years old. He was born on October 23, 1931 in Yellowbud to Roy and Ollie (Mick) Easter. Bill was the youngest of six children: Iona Kline, Ruth Brumfield, Mary Ann Shaw, Bettie Hamilton and Guy Easter who all preceded him in death. Also proceeded in death by his beautiful wife Barbara, son Jack and daughter-in-law Robyn Easter. On October 29, 1950 he married Barbara (Haynes) Easter and they had four children. Surviving him are his children Art (Judy) Easter, Kathi (Dale) Imler and John (Lori) Easter, grandchildren Brian (Tonya) Easter, Kandi (Brian Newsome) Imler, Lisa (Joe McPeck) Hall, Brandy (John) Picklesimer, Skylar Easter, great grandchildren Seth (Ellie Hill) Imler, Karson McDonald, Gunner, Wade and Baylee Hall, Kylie and Lane Picklesimer and Zachary Easter, sister-in-law Mary Baker, daughter-in-law Carol Powell, nephew Roger Kline who was like a son to Bill. They worked side by side on the Kline Farm for many, many years in Wayne Township, special nieces Becky Josephson, Linda Kline and Kay Jacobs who were more like daughters to him also Bryan Hall and Chad McDonald forever family. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Amvets in Circleville, 818 Tarlton Road at the Big Shelter House. Please feel free to bring stories of Bill to share. Desserts and drinks will be served by the family. Per Bill's request cremation was handled by the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 25, 2019