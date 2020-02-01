|
|
William Elidege Elliott
Chillicothe - William Elidege Elliott, 30, of Chillicothe, passed away on January 30, 2020 unexpectedly. He was born on November 29, 1989, in Chillicothe, the son of Patricia Renault-Au and Erwin Au and Billy (Andrea) Elliott, who survive.
Will is also survived by his daughter, Cassidy Elliott, and her mother, Emily Music; siblings, Drew (Kalea) Tatman and Liza (Blake) White; step-siblings, Naseem Au, Adam (Jhama) Long and Destiny (Mike) Allen; grandparents, Dodie Renault, Bessie Elliott, and Beryl (Sue) Elliott; step-father, Delbert Tatman; several special cousins; and numerous other special family members and friends he cherished.
Will was preceded in death by his grandfather, Elidege Renault. He was a 2008 graduate of Zane Trace High School.
Will had a family of relatives and friends larger than most that loved him dearly. He was a beautiful son and grandson, caring brother, and proud, loving father. Will was a very caring and sensitive soul who would do anything for anyone. His biggest and greatest accomplishment is his beautiful daughter, Cassidy. Her eyes lit up every time she saw him knowing her Daddy would whisk her around and play. His kind eyes, big heart, and goofiness will be missed by all. Will rests easy and peacefully above with his grandfather, Elidege playing cards and Cribbage while watching over his family.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 5 at 1:00 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston, with Pastor Tim Stern officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 3 - 7 p.m. at Hill's. Condolences can be made on Will's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020